Funerals Today for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
Funerals Today for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

FERGUSON, Barbara Ann, 81, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church.

MCLAIN, Leon, 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

