Funerals today for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURRUS, Wendal Harry, 83, Herrick, 10:30 a.m. in Ramsey Christian Church, Ramsey.

GILLESPIE, Joan E., 88, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, 83, Decatur, 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News