Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

COCHRAN, Amamae, 103, Moweaqua, 2:30 p.m. in Berea Cemetery, Mount Auburn.

COLLINS-WAGNER, Marcia Louise, 63, Decatur, 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church.

GRIFFIN, Doris Lucretia, 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Maranatha Assembly of God.

HICKS, William Robert, 94, Windsor, 1 p.m. in McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

JAKOBY, Phyllis A., 86, Clinton, 10:30 a.m. in Crum Cemetery, Wapella.

