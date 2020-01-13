Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

BECKETT, Lillian Irene, 86, Sullivan, 11 a.m. in McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

BRIGHT, Steven E., 70, Moweaqua, 11 a.m. in Little Flock Cemetery, Moweaqua.

FEDIE, Francis F., 86, Decatur, 10 a.m. in Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

LEWIS, Brian "Caleb," 32, Vandalia, 10:30 a.m. in Crown Point Church, rural Vandalia.

