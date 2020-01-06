Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

BROOKHOUZEN, Eugene “Dutch,” 103, Forsyth, 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

DANNER, Lori A., 60, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HICKS, Mildred Virginia, 92, 11 a.m. in Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KRAFT, Herbert Wayne, 95, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

