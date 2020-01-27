Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
Funerals Today for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

BENNER, Shirley Jean, 77, Decatur, 2 p.m. in Mary Queen of Angles Mausoleum, Graceland Cemetery.

HALL, William L. "Bill," 94, Moweaqua, 11 a.m. in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

KUEHL, Donald P., 81, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. in Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

THEILE, Johnny M., 63, Vandalia, 11 a.m. in First United Methodist Church, Vandalia.

