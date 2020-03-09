Funerals Today for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
THOMPSON, Thomas L, Sr., 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. in Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WAGGONER, Betty Jean (Huff), 93, Decatur, 9 a.m. in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

