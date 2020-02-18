Funerals Today for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020


BENNETT, Dorotha E., 81, Bethany, 2 p.m. in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany.

CARRICK, Candy Sue, 63, Pana, 6 p.m. in United in Faith Church, Pana.

DAVIS, William Robert "Billy Bob," 87, Bement, noon in Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

DECKARD, Harold, 79, Decatur, 2 p.m. in Young America Cemetery, Hume.

ROARICK, Gregory A., 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Catholic Church.

