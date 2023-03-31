CARNES, Theresa, 57, Decatur, died Sunday (March 26, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
FRITZ, Craig, 62, Jacksonville, died Friday (March 31, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HICKLIN, Gordon Max, 90, Decatur, died Friday (March 24, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
HUFF, William R., 79, Decatur, died Thursday (March 30, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
WERNER, Florence, 94, Pana, Kennedy & Sons Funeral Directors, PC , Pana.
WILBER, Gloria, 75, Decatur, died Friday (March 24, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
