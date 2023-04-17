CRAIG, Carolyn, 81, Decatur, died Monday (April 10, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
EDWARDS, Donald, 55, Decatur, died Friday (April 14, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
HARGIS, Phyllis, 75, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 5, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
HARLOW, Beth, 59, Moweaqua, died Saturday (April 15, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
JONES-STANBACK, Bernita Jean, 56, died Thursday (April 13, 2023). Walker Funeral Services & Chapel, Decatur.
OSMAN, Christopher, 43, Decatur, died Sunday (April 9, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
SHAW, Linda Sue, 74, Effingham, died Friday (April 14, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
TAYLOR, Daniel B., 61, Bloomington, died Saturday (April 15, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
VARELA, Slydawne, 75, Decatur, died Saturday (April 15, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
WHITFIELD, Thomas, 69, Farmer City, died Wednesday (April 12, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
WICKLUND, Adam, 33, died Saturday (April 15, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
