BOLES, Tracy, 53, Bloomington, died Saturday (April 22, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
DUNAWAY, Donald Lee, 92, Cowden, died Tuesday (April 25, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
GUDGEL, Betty, 93, Urbana, died Friday (April 21, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HICKS, Ruby Doreen, 92, Lakewood, died Monday (April 24, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
KEARNEY, Daniel "Danny" L., 65, Windsor, died Saturday (April 22, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.
MYER, Sarah, 70, Assumptiom, died Monday (April 24, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.
PHILLIPS, Julie, 69, Maroa, died Monday (April 24, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
TUTTLE, Steven, 65, Clinton, died Tuesday (April 25, 2023). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.
