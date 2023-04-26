BAYLOR, Linda, 71, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 25, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HAHN, Pamela, 67, Urbana, died Tuesday (April 25, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HILL, Willie James, Sr., 73, Decatur, died Thursday (April 20, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
JOHNSON, Lucy B., 84, Decatur, died Monday (April 27, 2023). Walker FUneral Service, Decatur.
KITCHENS, Danny, 69, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 25, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Fosyth.
SHONKWILER, John C. "Bud", 82, Bement, died Tuesday (April 25, 2023). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.
YOUNKER, Ralph F., 88, Warrensburg, died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
