DEAN, Beverly E., 92, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Brintlinger and Early Funeral Home, Decatur.
LESTER, Vivian Marie, 75, Taylorville, died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
MILLER, Donald R., 83, Effingham, died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
SCOTT, Mark Anthony, 55, Charleston, died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Evergreen Cremation Services, Champaign.
STALEY, Lawrence E., 80, Boody, died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
THOMAS, Kenneth Eugene, 72, Decatur died Wednesday (April 26, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
WHITE, Lowell, 63, Springfield, died Monday (April 24, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
