GILPIN, Mariellen, 82, Champaign, died Monday (July 24, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HAYCRAFT, Eva Marie, 82, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 26, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
HOUSE, James, 63, Springfield, died Wednesday (July 19, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
PHARIS, Cynthia, 67, Robinson, died Saturday (July 22, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
PHILLIPS, Jackie W., Sr., 83, Moweaqua, died Monday (July 31, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
RICHARDS, Clay, 69, Bloomington, died Wednesday (July 26, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
RING, Ronald, 78, Niantic, died Friday (July 28, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
TATE, Eddie C., Jr., 71, Decatur, died Thursday (July 27, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
WELCH, Charles D., Jr., 53, St. Joseph, MO, died Tuesday (July 25, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
WILSON, Mitchell, 63, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 26, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.