Funerals pending for Aug. 17

BOND, Juanita Ann, 80, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

DODSON, Mary B. (nee Mosser), 92, Wheaton, died Sunday (Aug. 14, 2022).  Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

ENSIGN, Janet Lynn, 80, Taylorville, formerly of Shelbyville, died Tuesday  (Aug. 16, 2022).  Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

WHITE, Sheresula, 57, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

