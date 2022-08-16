Funerals pending for Aug. 17

BOND, Juanita Ann, 80, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
DODSON, Mary B. (nee Mosser), 92, Wheaton, died Sunday (Aug. 14, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
ENSIGN, Janet Lynn, 80, Taylorville, formerly of Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
WHITE, Sheresula, 57, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Brittany R.
- Funeral
- Decatur
- Billy
- Bloomington
- Robert E. Jr.
- Beecher City
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Henry F.
- Michelle Annette
- Evey
- Richard B.
- Duane Allen
- Cheryl I.
- Moon Rock
- Shelbyville
- Roberts
- Bailey
- James Edward Sr.
- Randolph
- Lindsay
- Gene Louis
- Tammy
- Melissa Ann
- Jerry Allen
- Ella Mae Bates
- Rodney L.
- Marilyn
- Terry Lynn
- Josephine
- Tennessee
- Grant
- Becky J.
- Frank
- Peter W.
- Funeral Home
- Strasburg
- Joy
- James E.
- Mount Zion
- Helen E.
- Jones
- Steven
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.