Funerals pending for Aug. 20

BENNETT, William Dean, 105, Windsor, died Friday (Aug. 19, 2022). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

CAMERON, Cynthia Ma, 73, Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

