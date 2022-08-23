 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Aug. 23

ALBRIGHT, Rayford, 63, of Decatur, died Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HAMMERSMITH, Charles, 73, of Sadorus, died Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

