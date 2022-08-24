 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Aug. 24

BALLINGER, Cory Ballinger, 49, Decatur, died Sunday (Aug 21, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

CLIFTON, Kathy S., 65, Clinton, died Sunday (August 21, 2022); Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton.

WHITECOTTEN, Tona Lea, 56, Charleston, died Monday (Aug. 22, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

