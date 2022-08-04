 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Aug. 5

ORR, Jon Edward, 84, Clinton, died Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

VOYLES, Dean, 79, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

