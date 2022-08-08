 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Aug. 9

GREEN, Albertha, 94, Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 5, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

FLETCHER, James E., 86, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

