CORLEY, Dennis Neil, 83, Decatur, formerly of Shelbyville, Wednesday (Aug. 2, 2023). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
GLICK, John C., 87, Tower Hill, died Saturday (Aug. 5, 2023). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
HILDERBRAND, Dennis G., 64, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 5, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
HOWELL, Russell, 93, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 5, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
YOUNG, Debra S., 65, Assumption, died Sunday (Aug. 6, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.