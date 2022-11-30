Funerals pending for Dec. 1

CENTERS, Greg Alan, 33, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
HIGH, Henry Eugene “Gene”, 93, Bement, IL., died Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.
KORTHALS, Georgia Lea, 73, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 27, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
