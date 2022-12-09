 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Dec.10

BOUEY, Julie, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

KESSLER, Christine, 71, Stewardson, died Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

RAMBO, Timothy L., 66, Cisco, died Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SUMMERS, Janey Ellen, 71, Beecher City, died Tuesday (Dec. 6, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

