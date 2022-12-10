 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Dec.11

BAILEY, Larry, 74, Springfield, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

GRINDLE, Sally, 94, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

HOUCK, Susan, 74, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 30, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

NOLEN, Eleanor, 93, Blue Mound, died Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

PURVIS, Donald, 73, Charleston, died Thursday (Dec. 8, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

ROGERS, Charles, 88, Effingham, died Monday (Dec. 5, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

