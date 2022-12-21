 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Dec. 22

BOND, James C., 65, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022).  Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

PROVINZANO, Lucille, 98, Effingham, died Tuesday (Dec. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

SHULTZ, Donald, 96, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

TOMKINSON, Mary E., 70, Clinton, died Monday (Dec. 19, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WENDLER, Mildred, 87, Lovington, died Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

