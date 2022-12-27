 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Dec. 28

BARNETT, Dale A., 62, Kenney, died Saturday (Dec. 24, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

ELLER, Louis E., 87, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

LEE, Duane, 41, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

NEPS, Anthony Allen "Tony", 52, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 16, 2022).  Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SEPPI, Mark Randall, 55, Kenney, died Monday (Dec. 26, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SMITH, James, 59, Decatur, Tuesday (Dec. 20, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

URBANEK, Henry, 75, Beecher City, died Monday (Dec. 26, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News