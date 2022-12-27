Funerals pending for Dec. 28

BARNETT, Dale A., 62, Kenney, died Saturday (Dec. 24, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
ELLER, Louis E., 87, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
LEE, Duane, 41, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 9, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
NEPS, Anthony Allen "Tony", 52, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 16, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
SEPPI, Mark Randall, 55, Kenney, died Monday (Dec. 26, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
SMITH, James, 59, Decatur, Tuesday (Dec. 20, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
URBANEK, Henry, 75, Beecher City, died Monday (Dec. 26, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
