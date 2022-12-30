 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Dec. 31

ALLEN, Irving, 58, Springfield, died Saturday (Dec. 24, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

BOWLBY, Marshall, 93, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

COMBS, Lyle Edward, 68, Flora, died Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

GARVEY, Robert, 67, Springfield, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

GOODWIN, Earnest, 77, Waverly, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HAMBLEN, Carole Ann, 84, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HARPER, Arthur, 51, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HOOPER, Beulah M., 81, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

JACOBSEN, Mary Rebecca Simone, 69, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NATION, Becky, 72, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

VANDERBOEGH, Britt Wayne, 50, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News