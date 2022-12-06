 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Dec. 7

ALLISON, Bobby Joe, 69, died Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

BIEBER, Robert Ross, 78, Beecher City, died Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

MILLER, V. Pauline, 86, Mount Zion, died Wednesday (Nov. 30, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

SONGER, Francis T., 94, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 5, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

