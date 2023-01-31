 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Feb. 1

FETROW, Billie Lee, Jr., 73, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 30, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

HEDGCOCK, W. Robert, 94, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 30, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News