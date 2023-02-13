BAKER, Adrian, 68, Normal, died Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
DAMERY, Beverly J., 64, Macon, died Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.
DAVIS, Marylou, 90, Tower Hill, died Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
JOHNSON, Jane, 79, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
LOGAN, Derald G., 84, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
TRUE, Irma Eileen (Clark), 96, Blue Mound, died Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville.
WILSON, Dawn, 54, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
