Funerals pending for Feb. 18

ALLEN, Amy Lynn, 46, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 11, 2022). Graceland/ Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

CUSTIN, Donald L “Don”, 89, Bonita Springs, Florida, formally of Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

EVANS, Cecil E., 91, Shelbyville, Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KNOWLES, Robert W., 77, of Bement, died Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.

SWINGER, James L., 89, Forsyth, died Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TRACY, James F., 90, Monticello, died Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.

