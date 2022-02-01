 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for Feb. 2

BEAMS, Helena Sunny, 35, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022). Graceland/ Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

CARTER, Beverly K. “Cookie” Carter, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 17, 2022).  Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

DEBOLT, Marvin D., 76, Shumway, died Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

PRESSNALL, Lonnie Allen, 79, Forsyth, died Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHAMHART, Randall D. “Randy”, 61, Newton, died Monday (Jan. 31, 2022). Meyer Funeral Home, Newton.

WINCHESTER, Donald Kent, 64, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

 

 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News