Funerals pending for Feb. 2

BEAMS, Helena Sunny, 35, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022). Graceland/ Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
CARTER, Beverly K. “Cookie” Carter, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 17, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
DEBOLT, Marvin D., 76, Shumway, died Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.
PRESSNALL, Lonnie Allen, 79, Forsyth, died Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
SHAMHART, Randall D. “Randy”, 61, Newton, died Monday (Jan. 31, 2022). Meyer Funeral Home, Newton.
WINCHESTER, Donald Kent, 64, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.