BOWNS, Jerry E., 75, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Feb. 14, 2023). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.
CANFIELD, Luella Jane, 96, McLean, died Sunday (Feb. 19, 2023). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
COLEMAN, David, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
HICKS, Harley, 85, Forsyth, died Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
McROBERTS, Randy "Waldo" Ky, 67, Atlanta, died Monday (Feb. 20, 2023). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
PETERSON, Alicia, 63, Decatur, died Saturday (Feb. 18, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
SCHMIDT, Dawn R. Leininger, 51, Batavia, formerly of Lincoln, died Friday (Feb. 17, 2023). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.
STREET, Deborah Kay, 64, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 22, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.