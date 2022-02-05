Funerals pending for Feb. 6

COOK, Angela, 58, Springfield, died Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022). Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, Springfield.
PATTON, Rebecca Lynn “Becky”, 63, of Mechanicsburg, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
