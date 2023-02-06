ASHENFELTER, Bryce, 66, Cerro Gordo, died Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
BOND, Lawonda Kaye, 64, Decatur, died (Feb. 1 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
BRADSHAW, Billy D., 79, Decatur, died Saturday (Feb. 4, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
LEE, Mildred Lois, 97, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
LONG, Ronald, 88, Moweaqua, died Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
PRATER, Vanessa, 61, Herrick, died Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023). Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick.
THOMAS, Catherine J., 66, Shelbyville, died Monday (Feb. 6, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville.
WITHERS, Roy L., 69, Springfield, died Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
YODER, Leona Faye, 86, Casey, died Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.