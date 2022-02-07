Funerals pending for Feb. 8

COOK, Angela, 58, Springfield, died Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022). Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, Springfield.
DEAN, Betty Jo, 72, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
GILL, Gerald, 59, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HALL, Sandra Berinta, 74, Decatur, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
MOSSER, Virginia R. "Ginny", 97, Decatur, died Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
NOYES, Robert A., 92, Beecher City, died Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
PATTON, Rebecca Lynn “Becky”, 63, of Mechanicsburg, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
SIMMONS, Sharon, 71, Carlinville, died Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
SWICK, Melissa, 61, Moweaqua, died Thursday (Feb. 3, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
THORNELL, Billie, 67, Decatur, died Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022). TYAS, Esther Mae, 84, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
VINARD, Mary N., Lafayette, Indiana, died Friday (Feb. 4, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.