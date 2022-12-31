 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 1

COLEMAN, Rosalie Ann Marshall Jacobs Newell, 74, Windsor, died Friday (Dec. 30, 2022). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

REED, Theodore I. "Ted", 80, Clinton, died Friday (Dec. 30, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

ROBISON, William "Bill", 83, Shelbyville, died Friday (Dec. 30, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News