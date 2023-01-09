 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 10

BENNETT, Thomas Allen, 67, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 8, 2023). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

BURCHAM, Carl, 79, Princeton, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

GLADNEY, Augusta, 82, Springfield, died Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

HOWELL, Homer, 73, Moweaqua, died Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

JESSE, Gary, 82, Dalton City, died Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

KALEY, Barbara Ann, 95, Bement, died Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

KINGSTON, Carolyn, 80, Windsor, died Friday (Jan. 6, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

LAKE, Deborah, 71, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 8, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

THOMAS, William, 82, Taylorville, died Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

THOMPSON, Vickie, 77, Windsor, died Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

