Funerals pending for Jan. 11

COUGHLIN, Barbara A., 70, Assumption, died Friday (Jan. 7, 2022). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

LYONS, Vickie Lynn, 70, Monticello, formerly of Bement, died Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.

MUMFORD, Riley Marie, little angel, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MUSSER, Lena Rose, 95, Beecher City, died Monday (Jan. 10, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

OHL, Jerry R., 63, Assumption, died Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

ROBBINS, Michael Jerome, 66, Sullivan, died Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

