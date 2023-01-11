 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 12

BOND, Jonie C., 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 8, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

COLLINS, David A., 73, Charleston, died Sunday (Jan. 8, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

DUNNE, Eleanor, 86, Normal, died Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

MAST, Brian, 49, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

McVEY, Luella L., 84, Assumption, died Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

ROGERS, Newel, 88, Riverton, died Sunday (Jan. 8, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

SMITH, Bobby, 81, Mount Pulaski, died Sunday (Jan. 8, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

STUTLER, Gregory, 71, Springfield, died Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

UNDERWOOD, Michael Lynn, 49, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

