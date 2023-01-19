Funerals pending for Jan. 20

DALLAS, Evelyn Jane, Bement, died Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.
MARKS, Norma, 83, Florissant, Missouri, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
RICHARDS, Andrew, 43, Bloomington, died Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Brittany R.
- Funeral
- Decatur
- Billy
- Bloomington
- Robert E. Jr.
- Beecher City
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Henry F.
- Michelle Annette
- Evey
- Richard B.
- Duane Allen
- Cheryl I.
- Moon Rock
- Shelbyville
- Roberts
- Bailey
- James Edward Sr.
- Randolph
- Lindsay
- Gene Louis
- Tammy
- Melissa Ann
- Jerry Allen
- Ella Mae Bates
- Rodney L.
- Marilyn
- Terry Lynn
- Josephine
- Tennessee
- Grant
- Becky J.
- Frank
- Peter W.
- Funeral Home
- Strasburg
- Joy
- James E.
- Mount Zion
- Helen E.
- Jones
- Steven
- Cameron
- Central Cremation Center
- Infant
- Irene G.
- Dustin
- Houltzhouser
- Marion Lee
- Hill
- Davis
- Nancy Lee
- Arndt
- Annette
- Lavette P.
- Greg O.
- Cremation Services
- Bennie D.
- Jeffrey Walter
- Craig
- Patricia Lynne
- Richard Alan
- Jon Robert
- Diana Sue
- Pend
- Padrutt
- William E.
- Marjorie L.
- Jeff Alan
- Katherine
- Georgia Lea
- Cremation
- Himstedt
- Ontario
- Cheryl Ray
- Lucille
- Mary E.
- Stanley E.
- Kramer
- Marilynn
- Industry
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.