Funerals pending for Jan. 20

CRITES, Harold Lynn, 81, Taylorville, died Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville.
HUBBARTT, Norma Jean, 91, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
JACKSON, Charlotte Marie, 80, Clinton, died Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
LEWIS, John E., 70, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 17, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
MATA, Carlos, 82, Decatur, died on Monday (Jan. 17, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.