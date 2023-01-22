 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 24

ALTES, Zenda, 66, Weldon, died Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

FERGUSON, Matthew, 54, Decatur, died Wednesday (January 18, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

HIGHTOWER, Billy R., 65, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

NIEMUTH, Arnetta, 85, Moweaqua, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 20230. Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

OAKLEY, Anita, 59, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 20230. Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

PEELER, Betty J., Nokomis, died Friday (Jan. 20, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

RILEY, Penny, 59, Windsor, died Friday (January 20, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

ROASIO, Mitch D., 61, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

VINSON, Kevin A., 66, Decatur, died Saturday (January 21, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WILLIAMS, Cynthia, 60, Lincoln, died Friday (Jan. 20, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

