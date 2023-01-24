 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 25

BOWREY, Mary Kathryn (Newcome), 75, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023).  Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LEE, Jerome, Sr., 64, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

LEMING, Michael K. (Tipsy), 65, of Houma, Louisiana, died Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

STOKES, Mae C., 66, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023).  Services pending Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

WHEELER, Stashaun, 35, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

