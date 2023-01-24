Funerals pending for Jan. 25

BOWREY, Mary Kathryn (Newcome), 75, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
LEE, Jerome, Sr., 64, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
LEMING, Michael K. (Tipsy), 65, of Houma, Louisiana, died Sunday (Dec. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
STOKES, Mae C., 66, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023). Services pending Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
WHEELER, Stashaun, 35, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 22, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Brittany R.
- Funeral
- Decatur
- Billy
- Bloomington
- Robert E. Jr.
- Beecher City
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Henry F.
- Michelle Annette
- Evey
- Richard B.
- Duane Allen
- Cheryl I.
- Moon Rock
- Shelbyville
- Roberts
- Bailey
- James Edward Sr.
- Randolph
- Lindsay
- Gene Louis
- Tammy
- Melissa Ann
- Jerry Allen
- Ella Mae Bates
- Rodney L.
- Marilyn
- Terry Lynn
- Josephine
- Tennessee
- Grant
- Becky J.
- Frank
- Peter W.
- Funeral Home
- Strasburg
- Joy
- James E.
- Mount Zion
- Helen E.
- Jones
- Steven
- Cameron
- Central Cremation Center
- Infant
- Irene G.
- Dustin
- Houltzhouser
- Marion Lee
- Hill
- Davis
- Nancy Lee
- Arndt
- Annette
- Lavette P.
- Greg O.
- Cremation Services
- Bennie D.
- Jeffrey Walter
- Craig
- Patricia Lynne
- Richard Alan
- Jon Robert
- Diana Sue
- Pend
- Padrutt
- William E.
- Marjorie L.
- Jeff Alan
- Katherine
- Georgia Lea
- Cremation
- Himstedt
- Ontario
- Cheryl Ray
- Lucille
- Mary E.
- Stanley E.
- Kramer
- Marilynn
- Industry
- Poetry
- Politics
- Heraldry
- Restaurant Industry
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.