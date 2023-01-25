Funerals pending for Jan. 26

BELL, Theresa W., 76, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
BROWN, Wilbur, 90, Gibson City, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
BUCKLEY, Patricia J., 82, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
CHILDRESS, Richard Childress, 80, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
HARBAUER, Walter Lee, 81, Springfield, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
HICKS, Dorothy, 75, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
NORTON, Linda Lou, 65, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
