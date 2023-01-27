 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 28

ATEN, Barbara Jean, 83, Pana, died Thursday (Jan. 26, 2023). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville.

GOSNELL, Oliver “Ozz”, 84, Saybrook, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook.

JACKSON, Norma J., 94, Assumption, died Wednesday (Jan. 25. 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

SCOTT, Linda S., 77, Findlay, died Friday (Jan. 27, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

STEVENS, Mark, 46, Pana, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2023). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

WHITE, Susan J., 82, Mattoon, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WILKINSON, Daniel R. Jr., 45, died Wednesday (Jan. 25. 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News