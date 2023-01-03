Funerals pending for Jan. 4

BRILL, Holly Diann, 69, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.
COGGINS, Harold, 60, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
FERRELL, Kenneth, 83, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
HARDY, Charles “Charlie” Ralph, 80, Tower Hill, Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
JACOBS, Dwight, 78, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
JOHNSON, Anita, 62, Decatur, Indiana, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
KNECHT, Brian A., 63, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
LANCASTER, Richard C. "Muggs", 64, Macon, died Friday (Dec. 30, 2022). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.
MILLER, Clarice, 89, Neoga, formerly of Effingham, died Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.
MILLER, Dorvin Leon, 82, Urbana, died Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
PUNDT, David, 69, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
REISH, Charles “Chuck”, 84, Moweaqua, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2023). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
SESSIONS, Wilma Joan, 89, Clinton, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
TAYLOR, Mary A., 73, Windsor, died Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.
THRASHER, Kenneth R., 80, Clinton, died Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
THULL, Christine, 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
WASKOWIAK, Leona R., 65, Bement, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.
WILKERSON, Charles Oliver, 91, Maroa, died Monday (Jan. 2, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.
YOUNG, John A. “Jack”, 81, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.