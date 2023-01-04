 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Jan. 5

JONES, Jeffrey S., 67, Taylorville, died Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023).  Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

KRAMER, Verna M., 90, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

NORTRUP, Shirley, 98, Savoy, died Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023).  Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

ROMANO, Betty, 93, Mount Zion, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

ROUSE, Charles, 58, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 1, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

SIMS, Sharon, 78, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2023).Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

