Funerals pending for Jan. 7

BEST, Janice, 73, Moweaqua, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
CRAIG, Robert Dean “Bob”, 99, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 3, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
CUNNINGHAM, Sharon Lee, 78, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 3, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
JOHNSON, Tina, 53, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
KARL, William, 78, Taylorville, formerly of Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
MOMA, Peggy Jean, 87, Blue Mound, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.
MOORE, Florence M., 98, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.