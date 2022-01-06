 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Jan. 7

BEST, Janice, 73, Moweaqua, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

CRAIG, Robert Dean “Bob”, 99, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 3, 2022). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

CUNNINGHAM, Sharon Lee, 78, Decatur, died Monday (Jan. 3, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

JOHNSON, Tina, 53, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KARL, William, 78, Taylorville, formerly of Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MOMA, Peggy Jean, 87, Blue Mound, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

MOORE, Florence M., 98, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 5, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

