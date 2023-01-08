 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Jan. 8

HOWELL, Homer, 73, Moweaqua, died Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023); Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

KINGSTON, Carolyn, 80, Windsor, died Friday (Jan. 6, 2023). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

THOMAS, William, 82, Taylorville, died Monday, (Jan. 2, 2023); Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

